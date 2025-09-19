IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 335 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $293.90 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $358.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

