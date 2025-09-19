Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $611.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $615.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.11 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

