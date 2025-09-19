Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR opened at $23.79 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

