Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.