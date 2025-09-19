Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.50. The firm has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $478.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.