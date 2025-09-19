Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 3,160 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

