Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,992,000 after buying an additional 341,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after buying an additional 241,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

