HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 980.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSBA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 900 to GBX 950 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 870 to GBX 940 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 910 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

HSBC Price Performance

About HSBC

LON HSBA opened at GBX 1,019 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 954.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 889.35. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 658.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,023.27.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

