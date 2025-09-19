Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

HRL stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

