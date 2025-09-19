Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) & Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Head-To-Head Review

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hino Motors has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hino Motors and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Honda Motor 1 4 0 0 1.80

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion ($23.85) -0.94 Honda Motor $142.43 billion 0.37 $5.52 billion $2.89 11.69

This table compares Hino Motors and Honda Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors -12.41% -104.94% -17.15% Honda Motor 2.95% 5.03% 2.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Hino Motors on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines, and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

