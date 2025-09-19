HF Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

HF Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $194,272,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

