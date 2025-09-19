HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1677 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.