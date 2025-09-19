HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,090 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 137,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,905,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IYF stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $127.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

