Hey Anon Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Hey Anon token can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hey Anon has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hey Anon has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116,357.77 or 0.99835691 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115,349.38 or 0.98964382 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00352230 BTC.

Hey Anon Token Profile

Hey Anon’s genesis date was December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,426,230 tokens. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,426,230.054133 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.8618914 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $582,942.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hey Anon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

