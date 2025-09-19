Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.8125.
HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 86.5% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.1%
NYSE HPE opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
