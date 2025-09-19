Head to Head Review: Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) vs. Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Valero Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy $129.88 billion 0.39 $2.77 billion $2.40 68.29

Analyst Ratings

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Synthesis Energy Systems and Valero Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valero Energy 0 4 11 2 2.88

Valero Energy has a consensus target price of $160.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Synthesis Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synthesis Energy Systems is more favorable than Valero Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Valero Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy 0.62% 5.76% 2.62%

Volatility & Risk

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -39.25, indicating that its stock price is 4,025% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valero Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, and asphalt; feedstocks; aromatics; sulfur and residual fuel oil; intermediate oils; and sulfur, sweet, and sour crude oils. It sells its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brands. The company owns and operates renewable diesel and ethanol plants, as well as produces renewable diesel and naphtha under the Diamond Green Diesel brand name. In addition, it offers ethanol and various co-products, including dry distiller grains, syrup, and inedible distillers corn oil to animal feed customers. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

