Head to Head Contrast: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

AlTi Global and Greenpro Capital are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $206.93 million 2.78 -$103.03 million ($1.80) -2.18 Greenpro Capital $3.26 million 3.53 -$710,000.00 ($0.13) -10.69

This table compares AlTi Global and Greenpro Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlTi Global. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlTi Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AlTi Global and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -66.10% -0.32% -0.17% Greenpro Capital -33.68% -20.85% -15.55%

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

