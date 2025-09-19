HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,312 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

