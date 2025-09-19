Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF comprises 2.4% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JTEK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter.

JTEK opened at $92.42 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

