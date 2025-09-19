Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.8%

AXP opened at $341.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $342.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

