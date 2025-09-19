GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.3750.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. GSK has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 222.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 127.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in GSK by 252.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

