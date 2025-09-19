Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $19,944,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4%

NOW stock opened at $946.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.24, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $922.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.