Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 6,623 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 89,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

