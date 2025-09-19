Grove Bank & Trust Has $832,000 Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

