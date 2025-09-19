Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $211.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

