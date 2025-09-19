Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VB opened at $259.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.72 and a 200 day moving average of $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

