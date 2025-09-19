Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -42.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
GPMT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.66.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
