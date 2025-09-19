Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -42.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

GPMT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.