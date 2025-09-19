Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.6957.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 53.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

