Global Financial Private Client LLC Buys 207 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

