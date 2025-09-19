FY2026 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Lifted by William Blair

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $367.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.52.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WING stock opened at $255.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.92. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

