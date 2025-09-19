Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,028 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,601 shares of company stock worth $14,825,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

