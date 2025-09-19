FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG Stock Holdings Cut by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,395 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $5,973,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $21,273,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

