Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.