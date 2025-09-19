Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Acquired by Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.57% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,600,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after acquiring an additional 712,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,414,000 after buying an additional 231,691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 181,584 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.8%

FLQM opened at $57.03 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

