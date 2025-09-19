Ford Motor Company $F Holdings Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

