Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

