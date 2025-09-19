Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $270.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $271.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

