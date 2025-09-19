Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Stake Lifted by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $219.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

