Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

