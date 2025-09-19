Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $416.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.95, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

