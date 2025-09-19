Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

