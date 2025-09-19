Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,883 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

