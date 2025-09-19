Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 11,425 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 119,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191,052 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 466,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 92.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

