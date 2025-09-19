Ero Copper Corp. $ERO Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ERO. National Bank Financial lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.