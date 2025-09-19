Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 21783932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $990,001.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,162.44. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $590,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 612,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,321.28. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 683,198 shares of company stock worth $4,010,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $13,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 2,722,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,840,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,310 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
