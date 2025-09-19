Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,200 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $93,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,197.05. The trade was a 37.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $97,612.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,744.96. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $528.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

