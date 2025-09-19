Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

HealthEquity Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.