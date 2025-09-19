Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.20 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.