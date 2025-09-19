EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) CEO Sells $17,625,721.30 in Stock

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $17,625,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,392,256.75. This represents a 38.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EchoStar Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SATS stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. EchoStar Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EchoStar by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EchoStar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 20,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $3,762,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

