e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 7,913 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,505. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

